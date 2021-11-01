Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you have what it takes to be a Maineiac?

The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range of jobs available on the base.

“If you’re not sure exactly what you want to do, I think this would be a great opportunity,” said Kassidy Noyes, Maine Air National Guard recruit.

When Noyes graduated from Hermon High School last year, she knew she wanted to go to college but still isn’t exactly sure what she’ll study.

Noyes sought advice from a family member who worked for the Maine Air National Guard.

“She said that it was a great experience, definitely traveling wise and in-state tuition. All around a really good atmosphere of people and a good opportunity,” said Noyes.

Noyes is being recruited to work in public affairs, but there are a number of other jobs available, too.

These culinary students from the united technologies center learned Monday how their skills could make for a good fit.

“We are looking to recruit some of our young folks out there. I don’t think they get to know exactly who we are and the world-class organization that we are. So, we’re trying to get ourselves out there so they know that we exist. The Maine Air National Guard is a great place to be,” said Heather Johnson, Base Services superintendent.

While the 101st Air Refueling Wing’s primary mission is to provide aerial refueling for the US Air Force and Air Guard, it takes more than pilots to get that mission off the ground.

“No matter what your job is, whether it’s feeding people, fitness, whether you’re security forces, a medic, a civil engineer, or you’re a maintainer, every job that you’re doing out here contributes to that mission and our end goal of in-air refueling,” said Brittnie McHugh, production recruiter.

“Without the fuel going on the planes, the planes aren’t going to fly. Without the laboratory passing the fuel, saying it’s good to go on the jets, they’re not going to fly,” said Andrew Wing, fuels technician.

Tech Sgt. Peter Currier joined the Maine Air National Guard more than a decade ago.

He says the tuition assistance, health care, and retirement benefits are what drew him in, and they’re still available for the right person.

“Someone that’s young and wants to learn and get their hands dirty and has an interest in airplanes and serving the country. You get to take part in something that’s greater than yourself. The people here are phenomenal. There isn’t a person here who wouldn’t give you the shirt off their back to help you out,” said Currier, instruction docks technician.

If you’re interested in learning more about jobs at the Bangor Air National Guard base, call the recruiting office at 404-7720.

