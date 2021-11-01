Advertisement

Gusty Breeze This Afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Todd Simcox
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected for the remainder of the day. A westerly wind will average 10-20 MPH this afternoon with higher gusts to 25-30 MPH possible for most spots however, higher gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will remain near or a bit above average today with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the low to mid-30s.

Cooler air will move in behind today’s cold front resulting in cooler, more seasonable temperatures Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s for highs. An upper-level disturbance approaching the area may trigger a shower in the mountains otherwise a dry day is expected. As we head into Wednesday, plan on a mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the 40s to near 50°. An upper level disturbance is forecast to move through the region Wednesday and could trigger a few scattered showers during the day but overall precipitation looks minimal. Thursday looks cool with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower possible across the north. Highs between 50°-59°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible north of Bangor and 25-30 MPH gusts possible elsewhere.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 30°-37°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few mountain showers possible. Cooler with highs between 46°-54°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Route 1 in Belfast was closed Sunday morning due to flooding.
Heavy rain brings flooding, power outages to parts of Maine
Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died at the age of 68.
Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer
Maine Wardens find body in Sheepscot Pond
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
Persis Smith at her home in Winterport
Winterport woman using her voice, experience with domestic violence to push for change

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Sunshine & Breezy Today
First Alert Weather
Soggy Start This Morning, Drier This Afternoon
Easterly wind gusts along the coast could top out close to 50 mph. Some power outages will be...
Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Tonight Into Sunday Morning
Rain Arrives Tonight, Winds Increasing Early Sunday