Gusty Breeze This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected for the remainder of the day. A westerly wind will average 10-20 MPH this afternoon with higher gusts to 25-30 MPH possible for most spots however, higher gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will remain near or a bit above average today with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the low to mid-30s.

Cooler air will move in behind today’s cold front resulting in cooler, more seasonable temperatures Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s for highs. An upper-level disturbance approaching the area may trigger a shower in the mountains otherwise a dry day is expected. As we head into Wednesday, plan on a mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the 40s to near 50°. An upper level disturbance is forecast to move through the region Wednesday and could trigger a few scattered showers during the day but overall precipitation looks minimal. Thursday looks cool with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower possible across the north. Highs between 50°-59°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible north of Bangor and 25-30 MPH gusts possible elsewhere.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 30°-37°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few mountain showers possible. Cooler with highs between 46°-54°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

