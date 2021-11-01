Greenville man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Maine (WABI) - A Greenville man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession of child pornography.

Officials say in January 2019, 27-year-old Eugene Murray began talking with an undercover FBI agent on a messaging app.

According to court records, Murray posted a link that contained images of child pornography.

Officials say during a search of his home, Murray was interviewed and admitted to viewing child pornography.

We’re told several links containing images of child pornography were also found on his phone.

Murray faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.