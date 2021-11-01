Advertisement

Greenville man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - A Greenville man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession of child pornography.

Officials say in January 2019, 27-year-old Eugene Murray began talking with an undercover FBI agent on a messaging app.

According to court records, Murray posted a link that contained images of child pornography.

Officials say during a search of his home, Murray was interviewed and admitted to viewing child pornography.

We’re told several links containing images of child pornography were also found on his phone.

Murray faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Route 1 in Belfast was closed Sunday morning due to flooding.
Heavy rain brings flooding, power outages to parts of Maine
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died at the age of 68.
Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer
Maine Wardens find body in Sheepscot Pond
Persis Smith at her home in Winterport
Winterport woman using her voice, experience with domestic violence to push for change

Latest News

Caduceus
Open enrollment begins for Maine’s new health insurance marketplace
Non perishable food items
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
Temperatures Slipping Over The Coming Days