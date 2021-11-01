Funding coming to Maine to help low-income households with heating bills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than $35 million is coming to Maine to help low-income households with heating bills this winter.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says the funding was awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services.

This funding comes as energy costs are predicted to skyrocket.

Last year, the state was awarded more than $40 million which served nearly 33,000 households.

