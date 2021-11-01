Advertisement

Funding coming to Maine to help low-income households with heating bills

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than $35 million is coming to Maine to help low-income households with heating bills this winter.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says the funding was awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services.

This funding comes as energy costs are predicted to skyrocket.

Last year, the state was awarded more than $40 million which served nearly 33,000 households.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Route 1 in Belfast was closed Sunday morning due to flooding.
Heavy rain brings flooding, power outages to parts of Maine
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died at the age of 68.
Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer
Maine Wardens find body in Sheepscot Pond
Persis Smith at her home in Winterport
Winterport woman using her voice, experience with domestic violence to push for change

Latest News

The Store n' More in Dover-Foxcroft
Man sentenced to prison for Dover-Foxcroft robbery
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
Celebration of life event to be held Wednesday for NH State Police trooper killed last week
Question 1 supporters and opponents hold monday events
Question 1 supporters, opponents make final case to Maine voters
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Caduceus
Open enrollment begins for Maine’s new health insurance marketplace