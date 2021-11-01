Advertisement

Community Connector offers free rides Tuesday

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Community Connector bus system is offering free rides Tuesday in the greater Bangor area.

Since it’s Election Day, you can take the bus to a polling place or anywhere else you need to go.

As a reminder, all riders are must wear a face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

For a bus schedule and map of the routes, go to www.bangormaine.gov/community connector.

