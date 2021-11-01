Advertisement

Close to 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

1,878,345 total shots administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard
Latest coronavirus vaccination rates according to Maine's vaccination dashboard
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 69.92% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

3,115 new COVID vaccinations were given out Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 639 are booster shots.

The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday.

At last check, there were 202 people hospitalIzed with the virus.

74 are in critical care.

39 are on a ventilator.

