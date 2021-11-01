Celebration of life event to be held Wednesday for NH State Police trooper killed last week

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WABI) - A celebration of life event will be held Wednesday for a New Hampshire State Police trooper killed last week.

It will held at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester at 11 a.m.

It’s open to the public.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was killed when a tractor-trailer collided with his cruiser on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth.

Police say Sherrill was working a detail at a construction zone.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

