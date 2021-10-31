Soggy Start This Morning, Drier This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Areas of moderate to heavy rain and a gusty southeast wind early this morning will taper off from southwest to northeast across the state as the morning progresses as low pressure lifts northward into Southern Quebec. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the remainder of the day and there will still be a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening mainly for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will be mild today with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s this afternoon. Any lingering showers this evening will move out as we head into the night tonight with skies averaging partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s to near 50° for nighttime lows.

High pressure will nose into the area Monday bringing us a good deal of sunshine. With the area of high pressure building in and strong low pressure centered well to our north, there will be a tight pressure gradient across the state Monday resulting in a gusty westerly wind throughout the day. The strongest gusts will be across the northern half of the state where gusts to 30-40 MPH possible while gusts to 25-30 MPH can be expected elsewhere. Temperatures will remain near or a bit above average Monday with highs mainly in the 50s to near 60°. A cold front is also forecast to move through the state Monday. This will bring cooler, more seasonable air into the region for Tuesday. Tuesday looks good overall with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s for highs. An upper level disturbance is forecast to slide through the state later Tuesday through early Wednesday AM. This may trigger an afternoon shower across northern areas Tuesday with a chance for a few rain or mixed rain/snow showers across the north and mountains Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. As we head into Wednesday plan on see a mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the 40s. Thursday looks cool with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-40s.

Today: Morning rain ending southwest to northeast across the state then mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible this afternoon and evening mainly north of the Bangor area. Mild with highs between 54°-62°. Gusty southeast wind this morning will turn to the south/southwest and diminish to 5-15 MPH by afternoon.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across northern locales early. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 49°-59°. West wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible north of Bangor and 25-30 MPH gusts possible elsewhere.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few morning rain/snow showers possible across the north and in the mountains. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

