Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABI) - According to WBZ in Boston, Boston Red Sox legend and broadcaster Jerry Remy died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Remy, a former second baseman who had called Red Sox games on NESN, was 68 years old.

Remy was a Red Sox Hall of Famer who started his career on the California Angels.

He then went on to play seven seasons in Boston.

Remy was in the middle of his 7th battle with cancer.

This story will be updated.

BREAKING: Jerry Remy, Red Sox Legend, Dead At 68 After Battle With Cancer https://t.co/UTGkBVj4AL pic.twitter.com/dPNIg6xfIs — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.