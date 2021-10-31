Advertisement

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer

Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died at the age of 68.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABI) - According to WBZ in Boston, Boston Red Sox legend and broadcaster Jerry Remy died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Remy, a former second baseman who had called Red Sox games on NESN, was 68 years old.

Remy was a Red Sox Hall of Famer who started his career on the California Angels.

He then went on to play seven seasons in Boston.

Remy was in the middle of his 7th battle with cancer.

This story will be updated.

