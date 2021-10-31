Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - More than 6,500 new COVID-19 vaccinations were given out Saturday.

Of those, 1,890 are booster shots.

69.77% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday.

As of Sunday morning, there are 202 people currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 198 Saturday.

74 are in critical care.

39 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.