Advertisement

Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday

69.77% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - More than 6,500 new COVID-19 vaccinations were given out Saturday.

Of those, 1,890 are booster shots.

69.77% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday.

As of Sunday morning, there are 202 people currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 198 Saturday.

74 are in critical care.

39 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine Wardens find body in Sheepscot Pond
Massachusetts man wanted for murder and strangulation, arrested in Ellsworth
Maine State Police Car
Bangor man killed after crash on I-95 in Palmyra
More than 80% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the alleged drug conspiracy brought in more than $13...
Six charged in illegal marijuana scheme cover-up appear in federal court

Latest News

More than 80% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Eastern Maine Medical Center
World Stroke Day brings attention to signs, symptoms, prevention of strokes
As of Friday, the vaccine mandate for health care workers put forth by the Mills Administration...
Health officials weigh in as health care worker vaccine mandate enforcement begins
The Maine CDC is reporting 631 new cases Friday and three additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 631 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths Friday