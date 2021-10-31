Holden Police Department delivers Candy From a Cop on Sunday

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department delivers “Candy From a Cop” for the second consecutive year on Sunday.

With the help of donations from the Bangor Utz and the Bangor/Brewer McDonald’s...

The Holden PD had been taking orders for candy deliveries for those who are not able to trick-or-treat tonight.

There are orders placed for young children and for older residents who live alone all over town.

Along with candy, chips, and stuffed animals, Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley has a special treat for a couple of lucky kids who are dressed as Spiderman.

”Something that’s kind of cool is that a couple of kids are going to be Spider-Man. And the guy who draws Spider-Man, Ed McGinnis, is a friend of mine. So I asked Ed McGinnis to autograph a couple of Spider-Man toys for those two young Spider-Man characters tonight,” said Chief Chris Greeley, Holden Police Department.

Chief Greeley also wants to remind everyone who is trick-or-treating tonight to wear visible colors and to watch out for any vehicles before crossing the street.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.