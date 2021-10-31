Heavy rain brings flooding, power outages to parts of Maine

Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people are without power Sunday morning and many counties are dealing with flooding roods after a storm brought heavy rain and wind to Maine.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Versant Power says more than 15,000 customers are without power.

Outages are being reported in Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties.

A flood warning remains in effect until 12:30 p.m. for Knox County.

Knox County Emergency Management Agency Director, Ray Sisk, says roads are impassable in several towns in Knox County.

Many road surfaces are underwater.

Officials are advising residents of the Midcoast area to stay home until roads are passable.

It may take several hours after the rain stops for floodwaters to recede and road damages to be assessed.

KnoxCountyME. FLOODING Heaving rains this morning have caused flash flooding in numerous areas around the county. ... Posted by Knox County EMA on Sunday, October 31, 2021

First responders in the area report roads flooded a foot or more in places and reports are coming in of road washouts.

Route 1 in Bucksport near McDonald’s is closed due to severe flooding.

According to the Bucksport Fire Department, traffic is being re-routed through Nicholson Avenue and Central Street as well as Route 46.

Halloween, 10/31/21, around 0645 hours Route 1 near McDonalds is closed due to severe flooding currently. Traffic... Posted by Bucksport Fire Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

