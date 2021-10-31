Eagle Lake Loop marks final rehab of Acadia’s carriage roads

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Acadia National Park has reopened the entire six-mile Eagle Lake Loop, marking completion of the rehabilitation of the entire 45-mile network of carriage roads in the park.

Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the carriage roads used by equestrians, bicyclists, runners and walkers is in “outstanding condition” with help from Friends of Acadia and private philanthropy.

Friends of Acadia donated more than $5 million for upkeep or the carriage roads over the years, demonstrating the power of private matching funds coupled with federal dollars.

