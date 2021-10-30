Advertisement

Waldo County Woodshed offers helping hand to Mainers in need of fire wood this winter

The idea first coming from a University of Maine study into whether a firewood pantry would be as effective and helpful for Mainers in need as say a food pantry.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of volunteers around Waldo County are helping keep their neighbors warm this winter by providing free fire wood.

The Waldo County Woodshed was born about 8 years ago.

The idea first coming from a University of Maine study into whether a firewood pantry would be as effective and helpful for Mainers in need as say a food pantry.

“Their research proved to be right. The demand is incredible. I mean we are overwhelmed. Every year we run out of wood,” said Bob McGregor, President of the Waldo County Woodshed.

This year they have a budget of $50,000.

More than half will go towards purchasing lumber.

Having to also balance the expensive costs of machinery.

“The last two years it’s been about 140 families, different families, different households in five counties I think that we do,” said McGregor.

They raise some of those funds themselves but also rely on grants from Midcoast Charities and donations from local businesses, and nearby towns.

But it’s the dozens of volunteers that are putting in all the hard labor.

“I decided to get involved because it’s the direct impact. It’s not like three steps from now we’re going to make a difference. No, today we’re making a difference. People are going to pull up, they’re going to have wood, they’re going to have heat. If you can’t get your house warm, it’s scary,” said State Senator Chip Curry.

“We do hear stories all the time about this is a life saver for them. If they’re not buying wood, maybe they’re buying more food or whatever it is. You get some really sad and heartwarming stories, and people are really grateful for it,” said McGregor.

If you need a little help keeping your house warm this winter, you can place an order for firewood at waldocountywoodshed.org.

They have nine locations around Waldo county where you can pick it up starting next Saturday.

They are also always looking for donations and volunteers, you can learn more on their website.

