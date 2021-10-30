Six charged in illegal marijuana scheme cover-up appear in federal court

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Six of the 12 people charged in an alleged cover-up of a marijuana operation in Farmington faced a federal judge on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the alleged drug conspiracy brought in more than $13 million dollars over six years of illegal bulk sales of marijuana.

According to prosecutors, members of the operation grew and sold marijuana to customers outside of Maine’s legalized medical cannabis caregiver system, including to buyers out of state.

The alleged leader of the operation, Lucas Sirois, is facing six charges, including conspiracy to distribute drugs, money laundering and bank fraud. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves was one of the six to appear in court on Friday.

Alves is accused of tipping off former Franklin County sheriff’s deputy Bradley Scovil about the investigation.

Alves is charged with tampering with proceedings and tampering with documents.

Alves was released on personal recognizance bail with conditions.

An attorney for tax accountant Kenneth Allen appeared in court on his client’s behalf.

Robert Sirois, the father of Lucas Sirois, Alisa Sirois, Lucas Sirois’ estranged wife, Brandon Dagnese and Ryan Nezol all appeared in court and were released on personal recognizance bail.

The other defendants in the case appeared in federal court on Thursday.

A criminal complaint filed for Lucas Sirois stated that investigators learned about the operation after one of Sirois’ employees blew the whistle after Sirois fired him for saying that the pot operation was illegal.

