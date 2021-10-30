Advertisement

One man dead after serious fire in Somerville

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a serious fire in Somerville this Saturday.

Crews responded to the fire on Crummett Mountain Road after hunters in the area reported seeing smoke.

Officials found human remains believed to be 72-year-old Ian Baston who lived alone at the residence.

The state fire marshal’s office will be back on scene tomorrow to continue investigating.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

