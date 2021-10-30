Massachusetts man wanted for murder and strangulation, arrested in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man wanted for murder has been arrested in Maine.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 33-year-old Ramon Smith was wanted in Connecticut for murder and in Massachusetts for Strangulation.

Investigators say they found and arrested him without incident in an Ellsworth hotel parking lot where he was a passenger in a vehicle.

Officials say after Smith’s arrest, they found a loaded gun, drugs, and nearly $5,000 in cash.

Smith is also facing drug trafficking charges by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Smith will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to the surrounding States who initially sought him.

