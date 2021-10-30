Maine hopes for successful deer hunt to control herd

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A fall deer hunt that Maine wildlife authorities hope is successful is getting underway.

Maine’s annual firearms season for deer kicked off with “Maine Resident Only Day” on Saturday.

The state gave out more than 150,000 any-deer permits and hopes for more participation in the hunt to help manage the growing deer herd.

The rest of the season runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27.

