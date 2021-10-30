Maine CDC reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 69.47% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 80% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Governor Mills made that announcement Friday.

Maine is the fourth state in the nation to reach this milestone.

“I applaud the 80 percent of Maine people age 12 and older who have rolled up their sleeves to do what’s right for themselves, their neighbors, and their communities. With the more dangerous and infectious Delta variant driving serious illness and hospitalizations, especially among those who are unvaccinated, I encourage all Maine people to talk to their health care providers and to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free, and it can save your life or someone else’s.”

More than 9,000 coronavirus vaccines were given out Friday.

Of those, 2,163 are booster shots.

The Maine CDC is reporting 590 new cases of the virus Saturday and four additional deaths.

All four deaths are in southern Maine.

Kennebec County is reporting 66 new cases. Penobscot has 51.

Somerset has 36.

The Maine CDC says there are 22 cases that have yet to be classified.

As of Saturday morning, 198 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

78 are in critical care. 38 are on a ventilator.

