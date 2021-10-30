Judge rules in favor of Nordic Aquafarms over disputed land

Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of Nordic Aquafarms in disputed land lawsuit
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Maine Superior Court justice has ruled in favor of a large-scale salmon farm in Belfast in a legal battle over a disputed stretch of land critical to the project.

Nordic Aquafarms plans to use a section of intertidal flats along the Penobscot Bay for underground pipeline in its construction of a salmon farm.

The pipeline would be used to both take water into the farm and carry water discharge out.

Plaintiffs Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace claimed that they were the rightful owners of the disputed land, not Janet and Richard Eckrote, who Nordic negotiated with.

The judge ruled in Wednesday’s decision that Mabee and Grace have no right to that section of disputed land, and that a conservation easement conveyed to Upstream Watch is not enforceable on that section of land.

Nordic spokesperson Marianne Naess said in a statement that the company “looks forward to moving into the next phase of engineering and project planning.”

