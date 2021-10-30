Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Tonight Into Sunday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain will arrive in western Maine after sunset and should find its way into central & eastern Maine by midnight. Some areas across southern Maine could see close to 2-3″ of rainfall. Areas of localized flooding will be possible. Our region should average around 1-2″. Heavy rain will also be accompanied by strong wind gusts. Winds Saturday night into Sunday morning will be strongest along the coast where easterly wind gusts will range from 40-50 mph. Some power outages will be likely. Along the Interstate winds will gust around 30-40 mph and north & west of the Interstate winds will be less than 30 mph.

Easterly wind gusts along the coast could top out close to 50 mph. Some power outages will be possible. Lighter winds expected farther inland. (WABI)

Periods of heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some coastal and southern locations could pick up over 3" and could result in localized flooding. Much of central & eastern Maine will average around 1-2". (WABI)

Rain & wind will continue into Sunday morning and it does look like conditions will dry up by Sunday afternoon in time for Trick or Treating. Sunday will be warmer with some highs getting into the low 60s.

A cold front will pass through the region on Monday. This will send our temperatures down into the 40s & low 50s by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain moves in during the night and some locations could see 1-2″. Easterly winds will be gusting near 30-50 mph. Strongest winds along the coast. Lows will be in the 40s & low 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers expected in the morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Chilly start to the day. Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

