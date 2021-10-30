Gerald Talbot honored with park renaming in hometown of Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Second Street Park in Bangor is now Talbot Park in honor of Queen City native Gerald Talbot.

Just two days after his 90th birthday, Talbot was back in his hometown for the ceremony.

It wasn’t the only honor the city had planned for the former state representative and Army veteran.

“I, Daniel J. Tremble, Mayor of the City of Bangor, and the City Council, present the Key to the City to Gerald E. Talbot. Given on this 30th day of October 2021,” Dan Tremble announced.

Tremble said the city wanted to rename the park not only to honor Talbot, but also to inspire future leaders from Bangor.

“It’s just wonderful,” Talbot said. “It’s absolutely incredible, and I don’t know when I’m going to be able to believe it.”

Elected in 1972, Talbot became the first Black legislator to serve in the state of Maine. Some of his many accomplishments were highlighted in a letter from Governor Mills, read by his daughter and current assistant House Majority Leader, Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross.

“Gerry led the passage of the Maine Fair Housing Bill and the Maine Human Rights Act. He advocated for gay rights, migrant worker protections, and the holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Talbot Ross said, reading the words of the governor.

In 1963, Talbot attended the March on Washington. His activism not only included advocating for African American Civil Rights, but also the rights of all marginalized groups.

“Thank you, Gerald, because without you I wouldn’t be here,” said Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor. “I happen to be the first person of color to be on Bangor City Council and I happen to be an immigrant, too. This wouldn’t be possible if not for people like you who started this talk and this work.”

“Back in the 90s when I first went into the legislature it was still controversial, even among Democrats, about LGBTQ+ rights,” said Sean Faircloth, who now serves as executive director for Together Place. “And when I heard about this guy who said, ‘Heck!’ Back in the 70s he was leading the charge. I said, ‘Now that guy is ahead of the game and knows what’s right and stood for it early!’”

As accomplished as he is professionally, perhaps Talbot’s defining achievement surrounded him Saturday.

With his family, including his wife of 67 years, Anita, and others who flew in from as far away as Amsterdam by his side, Talbot couldn’t stop smiling all afternoon.

“I love you all,” he told the crowd.

