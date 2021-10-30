Advertisement

Challenger Learning Center’s pumpkin catapult is another smashing success

Kindergartener Ruby Bertolino tries out the Challenger Learning Center's pumpkin catapult
Kindergartener Ruby Bertolino tries out the Challenger Learning Center's pumpkin catapult(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular Challenger Learning Center Halloween activity returned for its second year.

The Pumpkin Catapult started in 2020 as a way to give kids a safe outdoor event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Families were asked to sign up for half-hour time slots to keep the crowds in check.

Kids could come pick out a pumpkin, decorate it like a spider, and then launch their creation into a spiders’ web. There was also a station to learn about circuits in a hands-on way.

Organizers say the turnout doubled from last year, with nearly 100 kids taking part in this fun activity with a side of STEM learning.

“While we use space a lot as kind of that spark, it’s all aspects of STEM,” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center of Maine. “And sometimes it’s a first time they’ll hear a word, or, we like to say we build on what they’re learning at school. We try to make all our things hands-on because we want them to experiment, to do, not just a pencil and paper, and to try it again, and to have that confidence and encouragement to do that.”

“That was really fun!” said Ruby Bertolino, a kindergartener who attended the event.

Everyone was sent home with a goodie bag that included a signed picture of an astronaut and a space calendar.

To learn more about the Challenger Learning Center and see a list of future events, visit astronaut.org.

