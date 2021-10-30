Challenger Learning Center’s pumpkin catapult is another smashing success

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular Challenger Learning Center Halloween activity returned for its second year.

The Pumpkin Catapult started in 2020 as a way to give kids a safe outdoor event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Families were asked to sign up for half-hour time slots to keep the crowds in check.

Kids could come pick out a pumpkin, decorate it like a spider, and then launch their creation into a spiders’ web. There was also a station to learn about circuits in a hands-on way.

Organizers say the turnout doubled from last year, with nearly 100 kids taking part in this fun activity with a side of STEM learning.

“While we use space a lot as kind of that spark, it’s all aspects of STEM,” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center of Maine. “And sometimes it’s a first time they’ll hear a word, or, we like to say we build on what they’re learning at school. We try to make all our things hands-on because we want them to experiment, to do, not just a pencil and paper, and to try it again, and to have that confidence and encouragement to do that.”

“That was really fun!” said Ruby Bertolino, a kindergartener who attended the event.

Everyone was sent home with a goodie bag that included a signed picture of an astronaut and a space calendar.

To learn more about the Challenger Learning Center and see a list of future events, visit astronaut.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.