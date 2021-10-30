Advertisement

Bangor Firefighters go above and beyond to help woman in need

Two Bangor firefighters going well beyond their usual duties
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two firefighters went well beyond their usual duties this Saturday.

The Bangor Firefighters Union shared this story on their Facebook page.

One of their trucks responded to a woman who said she needed help and lived on 7th street.

When the crew arrived, they found the woman, who is battling cancer, and was in need of a number of basic necessities.

The woman said she decided she didn’t want to go to the hospital, so the two firefighters, Nicholas Chapman and Brian Cochrane, went to the store for her.

They returned with an entire load of groceries for the woman and paid out of their own pockets.

The firefighters union says these kind of deeds happen more often than you think.

This time, they thought this story needed to be heard.

”We often do that. Whether it’s bringing somebody home or taking somebody’s groceries. A crew the other day they had a medical call and a bunch of stuff on scene, they brought that stuff all to their house. That’s all above and beyond so everyday something happens here where the crew goes above and beyond for what their call of duty is,” said Jared Willey, the President of Bangor Firefighters Union.

When they got back to the station, Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Phil Hamm heard of their kind acts and reimbursed them with his own money.

