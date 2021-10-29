World Stroke Day brings attention to signs, symptoms, prevention of strokes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -October 29th is World Stroke Day.

Northern Light Health wants people to look out for signs and symptoms.

Angela Wheelden is the Stroke Program Manager at Northern Light EMMC.

She says they want people to know the acronym, B.E. F.A.S.T.

Watch for any loss of balance, blurred vision in your eyes, facial drooping, arm or leg weakness, and speech difficulty.

The T stands for time to call 911 or an ambulance

”If the stroke is happening in a part of your brain where you can’t move one side of your body and you don’t get to us quickly, then you’re left with this disability. You can imagine what the outcome will be. Sometimes the outcome is not good, and people definitely die from strokes all the time. The great thing about this is that 80% of strokes are preventable,” Wheelden said.

To prevent strokes, Wheelden suggests staying active and knowing your numbers when it comes to hypertension and blood pressure.

She started a stroke survivor support group that meets via zoom to bring people in the community together.

For more information, you can visit their website.

