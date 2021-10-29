Advertisement

World Stroke Day brings attention to signs, symptoms, prevention of strokes

To prevent strokes, Wheelden suggests staying active and knowing your numbers when it comes to hypertension and blood pressure.
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Eastern Maine Medical Center(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -October 29th is World Stroke Day.

Northern Light Health wants people to look out for signs and symptoms.

Angela Wheelden is the Stroke Program Manager at Northern Light EMMC.

She says they want people to know the acronym, B.E. F.A.S.T.

Watch for any loss of balance, blurred vision in your eyes, facial drooping, arm or leg weakness, and speech difficulty.

The T stands for time to call 911 or an ambulance

”If the stroke is happening in a part of your brain where you can’t move one side of your body and you don’t get to us quickly, then you’re left with this disability. You can imagine what the outcome will be. Sometimes the outcome is not good, and people definitely die from strokes all the time. The great thing about this is that 80% of strokes are preventable,” Wheelden said.

To prevent strokes, Wheelden suggests staying active and knowing your numbers when it comes to hypertension and blood pressure.

She started a stroke survivor support group that meets via zoom to bring people in the community together.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around...
New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Portsmouth
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converter in Fairfield
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converter in Fairfield, and getting caught in the act

Latest News

The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Bangor High School
Coronavirus cases down statewide in schools
On Oct. 9, 2021, NAMI Maine hosted a walk to help support those with mental illness.
Mental health walk in Augusta attracts hundreds
Dr. Jarvis urges people to minimize need for emergency room, hospital visits