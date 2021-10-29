Advertisement

Trick or Treat! Bangor seniors have Halloween brought right to their windows

A resident watches out her window as kids get a piece of candy and give some Halloween greetings.
A resident watches out her window as kids get a piece of candy and give some Halloween greetings.(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Residents at The Country Villa Senior Living Center in Bangor got a treat this afternoon.

The 21 residents sat by their windows to watch a parade of kids in Halloween costumes.

Staff organized the event to include grand and great-grandkids of some of the residents, as well as children of staff members and anyone else who wanted to join.

The kids stopped at each window to collect a piece of candy and to give some Halloween greetings.

The Country Villa Assistant Program Director Lori Goodine says it’s a great way to spread some cheer among the residents. “We have been in the pandemic and our residents haven’t been able to have what they normally have so we’ve come up with the outdoor event where decorate walkers and wheelchair and put candy on.”

The kids were excited to show off their costumes, and the residents were glad to see them having fun.

