Time winding down for free veteran dental care at UMA-Bangor

UMA-Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMA-Bangor is inviting veterans to take part in a program offering free services at its Dental Hygiene Clinic.

The Bangor clinic is one of eight locations across Maine providing preventative dental care, such as cleanings, to veterans unable to afford it. The program has been running throughout the fall semester but comes to an end on December 9th.

Not only do veterans get free services, but UMA’s dental hygiene students also gain valuable clinical experiences under the supervision of faculty.

Among the students who have given their time at the clinic is Jacqueline Thiel, who’s a veteran herself.

“They said that without this program that we offer they wouldn’t go get a cleaning because they don’t have insurance,” Thiel said of some of the veterans she’s spoken with “I like that we can offer it and help prevent disease and get them confident in their smile.

“I’ve seen those patients - the services that we offer - they’re able to just get that intervention, they’re able to help prevent their oral disease from progressing further. It’s incredible to see the difference,” said Hannah Gamble, another UMA-Bangor dental hygiene student.

So far, UMA-Bangor says more than a dozen veterans have taken advantage, but they’re hoping to help even more.

To learn more information or schedule an appointment, call 262-7872.

