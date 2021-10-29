Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our north will provide us with a beautiful fall day today. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing to the low to mid-50s for highs this afternoon. Skies will start clear tonight followed by a few clouds moving in as the night wears on. Nighttime lows will drop to the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south across the state.

High pressure will slide to our east Saturday allowing our next weathermaker to approach the region. As low pressure approaches, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday. A few isolated showers are possible during the morning with a better chance for a few scattered showers during the afternoon especially over southern and western parts of the state. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs. Overall, precipitation looks to be very minimal during the daylight hours for much of the state with steadier/heavier rain expected to move in during the evening and overnight hours as low pressure moves into Southern New England. As the low approaches, we’ll see the pressure gradient over Maine tightening up once again and resulting in some more gusty wind Saturday night and early Sunday morning as well. Gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible especially over areas closer to the coast Saturday night through Sunday morning. Rain and the gusty wind will diminish during the morning hours Sunday with drier conditions expected during the afternoon. By the time the rain comes to an end, rainfall totals will average 1″-2″ for most spots with some higher amounts possible especially across southern parts of the state. Temperatures will be mild Sunday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. High pressure returns early next week bringing sunshine back to the state on Monday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear start then becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 34°-42°. Light northeast wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible during the morning then scattered showers possible during the afternoon. Steadier/heavier rain likely during the night. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Rain likely during the morning tapering off by afternoon then skies remaining mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Breezy during the morning with diminishing wind during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

