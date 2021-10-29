Senator Susan Collins casts 8,000th roll call vote Thursday
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins cast her 8,000th consecutive roll call vote this afternoon.
This extends her unbroken voting record that goes back to her first vote in the Senate in 1997.
Collins is the only Senator in history to have cast 8,000 votes without ever having missed a vote during her entire time in the Senate.
