Question three on Maine’s ballot has more to it than you may have thought

Question three on Tuesday's election proposes the right for Mainers to grow, produce and consume food.

An individual cannot commit trespassing, theft or abuse of public or private land.

“To grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the foods of our choosing for our health and well being. Though we all exercise this right, when it’s threatened, we have no legal protection in court,” said Heather Retberg, Right to Food Campaign.

“I also think that this protects hunting and fishing interests across the state. Which I’m a big believer in,” said Troy Jackson, Maine Senate President.

More than 70% of the Maine House and Senate voted to bring this constitutional amendment to the ballot.

Others in Maine say they’re confused with what Question three is trying to accomplish.

“What does this bill do that you can’t already do today?,” said Maine Senator Jeffrey Timberlake.

“I’m not understanding what the intention is and what sort of expansion is being sought with this constitutional amendment. No one is telling you that you can’t grow food in your own backyard,” said Julie Ann Smith, Executive Director of the Maine Farm Bureau.

Some are afraid by constituting an ultimate right to produce or grow food that some Mainers might be able to sell or cook food without having to follow government mandated food safety restrictions.

“This is a way to get around food safety laws in my opinion,” said Senator Timberlake.

“So why would anyone want to be able to put food on the market, whether that’s for their own use or for someone else’s use that might not be safe,” said Smith.

Proponents for question three say this is a baseless claim.

“This constitutional amendment is not going to say that existing laws and practices are going to be thrown out or anything like that,” said Senator Jackson.

The opposition still believes this amendment, if passed, will ultimately be narrowed down in court.

“Cause when somebody gets sick, the next thing they come back and blame the state because somebody got sick. The state is going to have to go to court to determine what is a constitutional right to food and what is not a constitutional right to food. So you’re opening up a can of worms that doesn’t need to be opened up,” said Timberlake.

Maine Senator Craig Hickman is leading an informational webinar Friday at 6 p.m. to share support for the amendment.

