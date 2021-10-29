Advertisement

Maine Wardens find body in Sheepscot Pond

(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service says a dive team recovered the body of a missing man from Pennsylvania in a lake in Waldo County Friday morning.

Authorities say 25-year-old Akshay Mamidela had been missing since Wednesday night after he took a kayak out on Sheepscot Pond in Palermo to retrieve a drifting paddleboard.

They say it appears the kayak capsized in rough weather conditions, and Mamidela was not wearing a life jacket.

