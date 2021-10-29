Maine CDC reports 631 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths Friday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s health care worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now being enforced.

The mandate went into effect at the start of the month, but the state said it would begin enforcing the rule Friday.

It comes as more than 10,000 new coronavirus vaccines were given out on Thursday.

Of those, more than 2,200 are booster shots.

69% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting 631 new cases Friday and three additional deaths.

There are 66 new cases in Penobscot County, 65 in Somerset, and 63 in Kennebec.

Aroostook County is reporting 41 new cases.

As of Friday morning, 198 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

78 are in critical care.

38 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.