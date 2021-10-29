Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 631 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths Friday

69% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
The Maine CDC is reporting 631 new cases Friday and three additional deaths.
The Maine CDC is reporting 631 new cases Friday and three additional deaths.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s health care worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now being enforced.

The mandate went into effect at the start of the month, but the state said it would begin enforcing the rule Friday.

It comes as more than 10,000 new coronavirus vaccines were given out on Thursday.

Of those, more than 2,200 are booster shots.

69% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting 631 new cases Friday and three additional deaths.

There are 66 new cases in Penobscot County, 65 in Somerset, and 63 in Kennebec.

Aroostook County is reporting 41 new cases.

As of Friday morning, 198 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

78 are in critical care.

38 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around...
New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Portsmouth
File photo of police lights
Bar Harbor man arrested in a 3-car crash that killed an Old Town man

Latest News

68.51% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 572 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Aroostook County Jail and Somerset County Jail have 91 total positive cases.
Two Maine jails facing COVID-19 outbreaks
Young people in rural counties are leading the way in those getting the coronavirus vaccine in...
Rural Maine counties hit hard by coronavirus, young residents getting vaccinated