Lawsuit filed over schooner mishap in Kennebec River

The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner "Mary E" capsized in the Kennebec River Friday evening.
The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River Friday evening.(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (AP) - A passenger on a schooner that tipped over in the Kennebec River is suing the Maine Maritime Museum.

A lawsuit filed this month contends the museum’s historic schooner, the Mary E, wasn’t seaworthy and was operated by untrained staff in bad weather.

On July 30, the Mary E capsized while on a cruise with 15 passengers and three crew members, all of whom were rescued.

Museum spokesperson Katie Spiridakis declined to comment on the suit but said the safety of museum guests and passengers “is of utmost importance.”

