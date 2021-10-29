Law enforcement carry torch for Special Olympics

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - An Olympic torch was carried from Town Hill to Bangor today as part of the 2021 Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Officers from Ellsworth, Holden, Bangor, and more helped raise awareness by passing a torch along different legs of the journey.

The Special Olympics haven’t been held in-person for several years due to the pandemic.

4th grader Belle Goupee and 5th grader Logan Butilier from Dedham School also won a chance to participate in part of the Ellsworth to Bangor run for achieving the longest distances travelled in the school’s walking club.

”Kind of rewarding when you went past the school and everybody was just waving at you and yelling your name.” said Belle. “That was pretty cool.”

Cpl. Shawn Merchant of the Ellsworth Police Department helped organize the run.

“The games are in June, but they wanted to bring more awareness and let everyone know that the athletes are still there and they still need everyone’s help”

To learn more about Special Olympics and how you can show your support, visit their website.

