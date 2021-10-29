Advertisement

Fairmount School honors longtime cafeteria worker

Sylvia Mooney served smiles for 49 years.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There weren’t many dry eyes in the crowd as members of the Fairmount School in Bangor threw a surprise party Friday for a beloved cafeteria worker celebrating a golden anniversary.

Sylvia Mooney was a staple of Fairmount School lunches since 1971.

She started as a substitute, but was full-time by the next school year.

After 49 years, Mooney planned on one more to hit the big 5-0, but she stopped working in 2020 to care for her husband.

Her co-workers finally got the chance to honor her today.

Bangor City Council Chair Dan Tremble also presented her a key to the city!

“This was a total surprise to me,” Mooney said. “I want to thank my whole staff from Fairmount School. They meant a lot to me, I worked with them very closely, and they were like family. This really, really meant a lot to me today.”

Mooney says interacting with the kids was the best part of her job.

Congratulations, Sylvia, from TV5!

