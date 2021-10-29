Clouds Move In Late Tonight. Heavy Rain & Strong Winds For Part Of The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in control for the first part of the night. This will allow temperatures to fall pretty quickly dropping into the mid to upper 30s & low 40s. Clouds will start to increase ahead of our next disturbance after midnight.

Low pressure system moves in from the southwest. This low will bring more rain to the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, but the bulk of the rain looks to fall Saturday night. Some areas across southern Maine could see close to 2-3″ of rainfall. Our region should average around 1-2″. Heavy rain will also be accompanied by strong wind gusts. Winds Saturday night into Sunday morning will be strongest along the coast where easterly wind gusts will range from 40-45 mph. Along the Interstate winds will gust around 30-40 mph and north & west of the Instate winds will be less than 30 mph. Showers continue into Sunday morning and it does look like conditions will dry up by Sunday afternoon in time for Trick or Treating. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be warmer with some highs getting into the low 60s.

Our region will average around 1-2", but some southern locations could see 2-3" of heavy rain that could result in some areas of flooding. (WABI)

Strongest winds will be along the coast where gusts will exceed 40 mph. Some power outages will be likely. Less intense winds expected the farther inland you go. (WABI)

A cold front will pass through the region on Monday. This will send our temperatures down into the 40s & low 50s by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies for the first half of the night before clouds move in. Lows will range from the mid 30s across the north to the low 40s near the coast. NE wind around 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few scattered showers during the day. Heavy rain moves in during the night and some locations could see 1-2″. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds during the day will be out of the east around 5-15 mph, but picking up during the night gusting near 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers expected in the morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 50s.

