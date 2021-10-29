Bangor’s “Touch a Truck and Treat” event a spooky-good time

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday’s “Touch a Truck and Treat” in Bangor offered kids the best of both worlds - the chance to get behind the wheel of some big trucks, and do some early trick-or-treating.

Hundreds of kids flocked to the parking lot behind the Cross Insurance Center to get an early start on their Halloween.

Dozens of trucks were available for the kids to tour, including our very own TV-5 Live Eye!

The event also served as a “Trunk or Treat,” as kids donned their costumes and collected candy.

For the kids in attendance, two Halloweens is certainly better than one.

One trick-or-treater, R.J., said his favorite part was seeing everyone’s costume. Another, Abby, said getting candy was lots of fun, and her favorite is Hershey’s.

And, judging by how popular the Live Eye was with the kids, we may very well have a few future TV stars on the way!

