Advertisement

Bangor’s “Touch a Truck and Treat” event a spooky-good time

For the kids in attendance, two Halloweens is certainly better than one.
It was a spooky-good time for those in attendance.
It was a spooky-good time for those in attendance.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday’s “Touch a Truck and Treat” in Bangor offered kids the best of both worlds - the chance to get behind the wheel of some big trucks, and do some early trick-or-treating.

Hundreds of kids flocked to the parking lot behind the Cross Insurance Center to get an early start on their Halloween.

Dozens of trucks were available for the kids to tour, including our very own TV-5 Live Eye!

The event also served as a “Trunk or Treat,” as kids donned their costumes and collected candy.

For the kids in attendance, two Halloweens is certainly better than one.

One trick-or-treater, R.J., said his favorite part was seeing everyone’s costume. Another, Abby, said getting candy was lots of fun, and her favorite is Hershey’s.

And, judging by how popular the Live Eye was with the kids, we may very well have a few future TV stars on the way!

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.
620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
Bicycle outside of hotel in Augusta
Some Mainers living in hotels scramble as policies shift

Latest News

Sen. Susan Collins casts 8,000th senate vote
Senator Susan Collins casts 8,000th roll call vote Thursday
144 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, according to DOE
144 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, according to Maine DOE
Benton man accused of shooting and killing his sister and brother-in-law denied bail at hearing
Benton man accused of killing his sister and brother-in-law denied bail at hearing Thursday
More development of Rock Row in Westbrook
Developers propose convention center outside Portland