Advertisement

Bangor’s Maple Street residents prepare for Halloween rush

Trick or Treaters will fill street on Sunday.
Trick or Treaters will fill street on Sunday.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Young ghouls and goblins will be haunting a Bangor city street this weekend.

Maple Street is always one of the busiest neighborhoods for Halloween.

Trick or treaters come from all over Bangor and beyond in search of some loot.

We stopped by Friday afternoon where several houses were all decked out.

We spoke with David Dunn who hopes he has enough candy.

“We were expecting a street full of kids,” he said. “We got 3,000 pieces of candy, and we feel pretty sure we’re gonna go through it. We’re gonna get the golf cart decorated up, and we got some other treats out here for the kids. Yeah, we’re gonna have fun.”

Motorists should be aware the little ones will be lining streets this Sunday night, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Also, Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC, reminds us all to try and maintain a safe social distance, but he he did give the go ahead to chow down on some candy.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around...
New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Portsmouth
File photo of police lights
Bar Harbor man arrested in a 3-car crash that killed an Old Town man

Latest News

As of Friday, the vaccine mandate for health care workers put forth by the Mills Administration...
Health officials weigh in as health care worker vaccine mandate enforcement begins
Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau has tested positive for COVID-19.
Maine House Speaker Fecteau tests positive for COVID-19
The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River...
Lawsuit filed over schooner mishap in Kennebec River
A man from Puerto Rico has been arrested after drug agents say he was selling cocaine out of...
Puerto Rico man arrested for selling cocaine out of Bar Harbor restaurant