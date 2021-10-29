Bangor’s Maple Street residents prepare for Halloween rush

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Young ghouls and goblins will be haunting a Bangor city street this weekend.

Maple Street is always one of the busiest neighborhoods for Halloween.

Trick or treaters come from all over Bangor and beyond in search of some loot.

We stopped by Friday afternoon where several houses were all decked out.

We spoke with David Dunn who hopes he has enough candy.

“We were expecting a street full of kids,” he said. “We got 3,000 pieces of candy, and we feel pretty sure we’re gonna go through it. We’re gonna get the golf cart decorated up, and we got some other treats out here for the kids. Yeah, we’re gonna have fun.”

Motorists should be aware the little ones will be lining streets this Sunday night, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Also, Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC, reminds us all to try and maintain a safe social distance, but he he did give the go ahead to chow down on some candy.

