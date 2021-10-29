Advertisement

Bangor man killed after crash on I-95 in Palmyra

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is dead after a crash on the interstate.

It happened around nine Thursday night in Palmyra.

State police say a minivan driven by 37-year-old Michael Foss went off the road on the northbound side.

They say Foss overcorrected the steering wheel and the vehicle rolled over several times.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Foss was taken to a hospital in Pittsfield where he was pronounced dead.

