Bangor leaf collection starts Nov. 1

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you live in Bangor, it’s time to get the rakes out as leaf collection starts next week.

On Monday, Bangor Public Works will take to the streets to start cleaning up piles of leaves.

They don’t have a set route through the city, but the public works director says their crews will be working 10 hours a day, six days a week.

In order to stay on schedule, they have one request that residents follow when raking leaves to the curb.

”Occasionally, we have residents put rocks, and I don’t know if it’s on purpose, they just get raked in, they move out, but we get rocks, we get sticks, and they break the veins on the vacuum, they break the liner inside the container, and we spend a lot of money getting those fixed, and unfortunately when they go down bad, we cant even vacuum, so that means we’re behind on getting everything cleaned up before it snows,” said Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari.

The city needs to clear the leaves this time of year so they don’t get stuck in the drains.

You can also drop off your leaves and brush at public works on Maine Avenue from 7 am until sunset any day of the week.

