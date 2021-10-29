Advertisement

Addison man facing charges after leading police on manhunt

Officials say they arrested 34-year-old Chad Sands, but while he was in custody, he was able to make his way to the front seat of the cruiser and took off.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADDISON Maine (WABI) - An Addison man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a police car and led them on a manhunt.

Police say around 4 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to a domestic issue in Addison.

Officials say they arrested 34-year-old Chad Sands, but while he was in custody, he was able to make his way to the front seat of the cruiser and took off.

Authorities gave chase to Columbia where they say Sands left the car and ran into the woods.

A large search involving many agencies ended yesterday morning when they arrested Sands near the Pleasant River Fish and Game Club.

Sands is charged with possession of a firearm, escape, and eluding.

He’s being held on $10,000 bail.

