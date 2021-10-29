144 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, according to Maine DOE

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 144 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to a weekly update from the Maine Department of Education.

Over the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported more than 2,900 cases.

These numbers are up from last week’s update which saw 125 outbreaks.

According to the DOE, Lawrence and Sanford High Schools again have the largest outbreaks with 46 and 45 cases over the last 30 days.

Winslow Elementary School reports 34 cases, Belfast Area High School has 28, and Skowhegan Area High School reported 24.

Across Penobscot County, Brewer Community School has recorded 28 cases over the last 30 days. Ridge View Community School, Old Town High School, Hampden Academy, and Hermon Middle and High Schools are also experiencing outbreaks.

