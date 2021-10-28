Two men accused of stealing catalytic converter in Fairfield, and getting caught in the act

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Two men are accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Fairfield and getting caught in the act.

35-year-old Mathew Flanders of Athens and 46-year-old David Norrie of Palmyra are charged with theft and criminal mischief.

A man says when he returned home Wednesday morning to his place on Main Street, he found a pickup in his driveway.

Police say he started talking to the driver and another man appeared from the back of the house holding a catalytic converter.

Both men hopped in pickup truck and took off.

The homeowner got back in his vehicle and followed them, calling police along the way.

Police stopped the pickup on the River Road in Benton.

We’re told that’s when the passenger left and ran into a backyard.

Both men were arrested and have since made bail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.