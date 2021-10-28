Advertisement

Three sent to hospital after accident in Strong Tuesday

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STRONG, Maine (WABI) - Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries following an accident Tuesday in Strong.

It happened at 7 a.m. on Route 4.

State police say a logging truck, driven by a 59-year-old from Quebec, was traveling north when it crossed the centerline and struck a Jeep driven by a 23-year-old from New Sharon with a 25-year-old passenger from Strong.

We’re told the Jeep then spun off the road, rolled over, and came to a rest near a telephone pole.

The logging truck crashed into the trees off the opposite lane.

Officials say all three were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

