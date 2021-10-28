Sunshine & Less Wind For Friday. Rain Threat For The Weekend.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building in from the north will keep skies clear this evening. It will still be breezy through the first part of the night across parts of Downeast Maine. Some gusts could still get up to 25-30 mph. Rest of the region will stay quiet, it will be a chilly night as lows drop down into the 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be likely.

Friday looks to be a perfect Fall day as the high pressure system remains in control. Expect lots of sunshine, MUCH lighter winds and highs that will climb into the mid 50s.

Changes come by the weekend as another low pressure system moves in from the southwest. This low will bring more rain to the region Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. A few morning showers will be possible on Saturday, but the bulk of the rain looks to fall Saturday night. Some areas across southern Maine could see close to 2″ of rainfall. Showers continue into Sunday morning and it does look like conditions will dry up by Sunday afternoon in time for Trick or Treating. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be warmer with some highs getting into the low 60s.

A cold front will pass through the region on Monday. This will send our temperatures down into the 40s & low 50s by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Areas of patchy frost with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be dying down, some gusts out of the northeast could still be around 20-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Northeast wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Rain moves in during the afternoon & will be heavy at times at night. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers expected in the morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

