Police say weather and speed contributed to turnpike accident in Biddeford Wednesday

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - State police say weather and speed contributed to a rollover on the turnpike in Biddeford Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:15.

State police say a Freightliner tractor was traveling northbound when it rolled over at mile marker 32.

Officials say the 60-year-old driver from Illinois lost control of the vehicle due to unsafe speed and weather conditions.

We’re told the truck rolled over the median and ended up in the southbound side.

No other cars were involved.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.