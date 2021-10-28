New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WABI) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu confirms to TV5 that a New Hampshire State Police Trooper has been killed after a crash on I-95 in Portsmouth.

Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Exit 3.

Sununu has directed flags around the state to be flown at half staff until Sunday.

We are continuing to gather more details as information is released.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.