Advertisement

New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash on I-95 in Portsmouth

Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around...
Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around 1 a-m this morning near exit 3.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WABI) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu confirms to TV5 that a New Hampshire State Police Trooper has been killed after a crash on I-95 in Portsmouth.

Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around 1 a-m this morning near exit 3.

Sununu has directed flags around the state to be flown at half staff until Sunday.

We are continuing to gather more details as information is released.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.
620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths
Bicycle outside of hotel in Augusta
Some Mainers living in hotels scramble as policies shift
28,007 Mainers are without power this morning.
Mainers dealing with power outages amid wind gusts

Latest News

File photo of police lights
Bar Harbor man arrested in a 3-car crash that killed an Old Town man
Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around...
New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Portsmouth
Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
Weather and speed contribute to turnpike accident Wednesday in Biddeford
Police say weather and speed contributed to turnpike accident in Biddeford Wednesday