Miracle Treat Day benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Now here’s something to smile about!

Even though the weather is cooling off, it’s still never a bad time for ice cream. Today, there’s a special reason to grab a Blizzard at Dairy Queen.

Its Miracle Treat Day.

Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive one dollar from every blizzard purchased today at participating Dairy Queen locations. The money raised helps Maine kids stay local for care rather than going outside the state.

Dairy Queen says even if you’re not in the mood for a blizzard, you can still donate to the cause.

”Anybody that doesn’t want to buy a Blizzard, I mean, they can just round up or just donate the dollar, too, as well,” said Ellsworth Dairy Queen Manager Shawna Morse. “We’ve been doing that today because it is a big help. It’s a big organization that really, really does help.”

If you can’t make it to your local Dairy Queen but would still like to donate, visit childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.

