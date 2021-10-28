Advertisement

Man charged in connection to Skowhegan HS threat sentenced to time served, supervised release

Jesus Kong has been held in federal custody for almost three years.
Oct. 28, 2021
Maine (WABI) - A Washington State man charged in connection with a threat on Facebook directed at Skowhegan Area High School was sentenced today to time served and must spend one year on supervised release.

28-year-old Jesus Kong pleaded guilty in May to two counts of making interstate threats.

Police say in December of 2018, he claimed he was a war strategist who would leave some students in Skowhegan in a bloody pool.

Kong has been held in federal custody for almost three years.

It was determined last year he was competent to stand trial.

