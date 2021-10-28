Man charged in connection to Skowhegan HS threat sentenced to time served, supervised release
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A Washington State man charged in connection with a threat on Facebook directed at Skowhegan Area High School was sentenced today to time served and must spend one year on supervised release.
28-year-old Jesus Kong pleaded guilty in May to two counts of making interstate threats.
Police say in December of 2018, he claimed he was a war strategist who would leave some students in Skowhegan in a bloody pool.
Kong has been held in federal custody for almost three years.
It was determined last year he was competent to stand trial.
