Man charged in connection to Skowhegan HS threat sentenced to time served, supervised release

Maine (WABI) - A Washington State man charged in connection with a threat on Facebook directed at Skowhegan Area High School was sentenced today to time served and must spend one year on supervised release.

28-year-old Jesus Kong pleaded guilty in May to two counts of making interstate threats.

Police say in December of 2018, he claimed he was a war strategist who would leave some students in Skowhegan in a bloody pool.

Kong has been held in federal custody for almost three years.

It was determined last year he was competent to stand trial.

